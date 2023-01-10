POPEJOY - Mark Meineke, 62, of Popejoy, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Hansen Family Hospital. A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest with a private family graveside inurnment at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Williams. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Mark and his family.
Mark Joseph Meineke was born May 20, 1960 to Gerald and Sadie (Maubach) Meineke. He was confirmed in his faith at St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls in 1974. Mark graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1978 and then from Ellsworth Community College in 1980.
Mark was joined in marriage to Sharon Kay Schnormeier on June 22, 1985. Together they had two boys, Preston Dean and Blake Joseph. Mark worked at Iowa Lime for many years. After working there, he held various jobs within the Iowa Falls area.
While the boys were in school, Mark was an avid Cadets fan and closely followed the Kansas City Chiefs. Mark also enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing and anything outdoors. This love for the outdoors was passed on to his boys and they have many fond memories hunting and fishing with their dad. Mark will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.
Mark is survived by his sons, Preston (Jenny) Meineke of Storm Lake, and Blake (Joelle) Meineke of Hubbard; grandchildren, Maisie Meineke and Eli Meineke; his parents, Gerald and Sadie Meineke of Waukee; brother, Bernie (Sally) Meineke of Marietta, Ga.; sister, Mary Meineke of West Des Moines; brother, John (Jo) Meineke of Davenport; sister-in-law, Carolyn Meineke-Cantu of Prairieville, La.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Meineke and his grandparents.