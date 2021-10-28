Mestdagh, Robert Charles

IOWA FALLS - Robert Mestdagh, 64, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at his home, under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice. A memorial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Iowa Falls Moose Lodge. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the American Cancer Society. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Robert and his family.
Robert Charles Mestdagh was born on June 24, 1957, to Charles and Sally (Schiff) Mestdagh in Iowa Falls. On June 11, 1994, Robert was united in marriage to Janice Brighton at their home in Ackley. He worked for 31 years at Plastics Recycling in Iowa Falls.