GENEVA - Judy Meyer, 73, of Geneva, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center. A private family visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Graveside services and inurnment will take place at a later date at the Union Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Judy and her family.
Judy Ann (Oelmann) Meyer was born in Iowa Falls, Iowa, on May 7, 1947, to George and Martha (Feikes) Oelmann. Judy attended the Iowa Falls, Iowa, school district. She worked at Riverside Book and Bible as a shipper and picker for many years until her retirement. Judy was united in marriage to Jim Meyer on July 21, 2001, at the United Methodist Church in Alden, Iowa. Judy and Jim were members of the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls.