Marvin Meyer, 91, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Clarion Wellness & Rehab Center. Funeral services are pending with the Surls Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Iowa Falls.
Marvin R. Meyer was born in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to August and Sophia (Hubrecht) Meyer. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School and then enlisted into the United States Navy. After returning from the Navy, Marvin married the love of his life, Marie Weber, in the Dows Presbyterian Church on Sept. 25, 1953. Marvin was a power plant manager for Alliant Energy. He was a lifelong Hawkeye football fan and enjoyed tailgating with friends and family.