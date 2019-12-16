GRINNELL
We have lost our most beloved and cherished Maxine (Bunn) Meyer, who got her final wish to meet Jesus on Dec. 6, 2019. She passed away peacefully at St. Francis Manor at 94 years of age. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be designated to the Maxine Meyer Memorial fund and mailed in care of Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, IA 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Maxine’s family online at www.smithfh.com.
Maxine was born to Laura and Clyde Bunn on Nov. 10, 1925, on a farm in Robertson (Hardin County), Iowa. She spoke fondly of her memories of growing up with her brothers Axen, Keith and Don, as well as her sister Laura Mae, and most especially her mother Laura. They were a strong family, relying on and supporting each other during the difficult times of the Great Depression and World War II. She graduated from Iowa Falls High School. Maxine married Harm Meyer on Dec. 8, 1946, and they lived in Bradford, Iowa, and Iowa Falls, sharing 55 years together until he died in 2002.
Maxine worked hard during her life and held many positions. During World War II, she drilled the holes for rivets on the aircraft at Boeing Aircraft Company in Renton, Washington - a true “Rosie the Riveter”! She also worked as an Assistant Postmaster in the Bradford, Iowa Post Office. Her last position was volunteering for the Senior Center Nutrition Site in Iowa Falls, where she also served on the board. She was awarded the Governor’s Volunteer Award by Iowa Lt. Gov. Sallie Pederson in 2006 in recognition of her “outstanding service to the State of Iowa.” Maxine was a member of the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
We were fortunate to have Maxine in our lives! She treasured all of the time she spent with her family and friends and had a wonderful, witty sense of humor! She was also a true confidante and a great source of support. She helped many of us through very difficult and trying times.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Harm Meyer; her brothers, Axen, Keith and Don Bunn; and her sister Laura Mae Meyer. She is survived by her nieces, Barbara (Keith) Briggs and Ann (Keith) George; and her nephews, Jim (Mary) Meyer and Alan Bunn.
