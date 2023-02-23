IOWA FALLS - Wilma Meyer, 95, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at Ashbrook Assisted Living. Funeral services were held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley. She was laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Wilma Marie Meyer was born on Sept. 11, 1927 the daughter of Richard and Emma (Raisch) Meyer. She graduated from Hampton High School class of 1944.
Wilma worked alongside her brother on their dairy farm and raised chickens. She and her sister grew large vegetable and flower gardens. Together with her family they were very community oriented philanthropists, donating to several projects including the Meyer Municipal Aquatic Center in Iowa Falls. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley and attended Willing Workers.
Wilma loved doing crafts as well as sewing and crocheting. She enjoyed making quilts for the Red Cross, Iowa Falls Schools and Greenbelt Home Care for Christmas. Wilma kept busy with all the activities at Ashbrook Assisted Living in Iowa Falls and made many friends while living there.
Wilma Meyer is survived by two nephews: Dale (Sandy) Ites of Marshalltown, Iowa; Jerry (Janet) Ites of St. Charles, Mo.; two nieces: Janet (Larry) Zoske of Eldora, Iowa; and Joyce (Earl) Smith of Ankeny, Iowa; along with many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Emma Meyer; brother, Elmer Meyer; sisters: Ruth (Frank) Ites and Esther Meyer and nephew, Russell Ites.