STEAMBOAT ROCK-Michael Perkins, 59, of Steamboat Rock, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Eldora Specialty Care. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Graveside services and burial will follow at the Steamboat Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Mike and his family.