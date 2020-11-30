BEMIDJI, MINN. - Lorraine Latch Miller, 85 of Bemidji, Minnesota, and formerly from Owasa, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Gold Pine Retirement Home in Bemidji. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held. She will be buried at the Berlin Jackson Township Cemetery in Owasa. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to: Owasa United Methodist Church, 106 Berkley St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Lorraine was born Aug. 22, 1935, at her parents’ home in Hardin County, Iowa, to Harry and Edna Wilkinson Latch. Lorraine graduated Owasa High School with the class of 1953. Lorraine was united in marriage to Bernard Miller on Feb. 14, 1955, at the East Friesland Presbyterian Church in Ackley, Iowa, and to this union two children were born, Linda and Mark.