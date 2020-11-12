IOWA FALLS - Helen Mitchell, 90, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center. She was laid to rest with a graveside service and burial at the Union Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Helen and her family.
Helen Minnie (Powgnas) Mitchell was born on March 18, 1930, to Louis and Nellie Marie (Mitterer) Powgnas in Alden, Iowa. She attended the Iowa Falls High School and graduated in 1947. On Sept. 4, 1957, Helen was united in marriage to Roy Lee Mitchell at the Christian Church in Whitten, Iowa.