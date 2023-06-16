IOWA FALLS - Margaret Mitterer, 101, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at the Alden United Methodist Church with burial in the North Lawn Memory Gardens in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Margaret Hartkopp was born on Dec. 17, 1921, in Hardin County, Iowa, to Frank and Martha (Klein) Hartkopp. She attended country school. She was united in marriage to Leonard Mitterer on April 8, 1940, in Northwood, Iowa, and enjoyed many good years together before his death in 1981. She worked with her husband on the farm and at the East Side Restaurant, along with many volunteer hours with 4-H, the Iowa Falls United Methodist Church, the Hardin County Home, and UMC quilting group.
Margaret (aka Grandma Sweetie) was loved by so many people because of her generous nature and warm heart. She was known for her amazing talent at quilt making and gave away hundreds of beautiful quilts to her family and friends. She also made candy and baked pies for every holiday, and bread and cookies throughout the year to share with family, friends and anyone who stopped by her apartment at Cedar Ridge. She often wondered how people knew she was baking even though she left her apartment door ajar, and the delicious smells would waft through the hallway. She loved being with her family and friends and provided wisdom and advice to all. She will be greatly missed by many.
Margaret is survived by her children: Gary (Mary) Mitterer of Fremont, Iowa; and Mary (Richard) Nehring of Alden, Iowa; grandchildren Jeff, Val, Theresa, Shelly, Dan, John, Michelle, Chris, Cindy and Melissa; 25 beloved great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren; sister Anna Mae Diemer of Ackley, Iowa, and many other cherished family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Esther; grandchildren Pam and Donald; and seven brothers and sisters: Arnold, Ernest, Dorothy, Bettie, Marvin, Wilferd and Martha.