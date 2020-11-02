IOWA FALLS
Merl Mollenhauer, 83, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Scenic Manor. No services are planned at this time. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Merl and his family.
Merl LeRoy Mollenhauer was born on Oct. 25, 1937, son of Donald Glenn and Fern Beatrice (Schultz) Mollenhauer. He graduated from high school in Center Point, Iowa. Merl was united in marriage to Mary Sue Ferguson on Sept. 27, 1959, at the Christian Church in Urbana, Iowa. In 1960 Merl was drafted and honorably served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Alaska until 1966. After serving his country, Merl worked for the United States Postal Service delivering mail in Cedar Rapids until he retired in 1999.
Merl enjoyed visiting with neighbors and people on his mail route. He collected coins and antiques and Ford trucks were important. Only Ford. He was a good caretaker of his wife Mary for many years. They attended church services together at Scenic Manor provided by John and Ruth Campbell. He enjoyed walking and being outside.
Merl Mollenhauer is survived by his daughters, Jill Meier of Omaha, Nebraska, and Sara (David) Hampe of Iowa Falls, Iowa; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Hannah Anderson, Jesse (Shelby and baby Rodney) Anderson, Daniel (Charlotte) Hampe, Lydia Hampe and Emma Hampe. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and three siblings, Myrna, Marvin, and Francis.
