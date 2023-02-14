IOWA FALLS - Clara Monson, 88, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at Hansen Family Hospital. Memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest with a graveside inurnment at the Fairview Cemetery in Story City. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the church. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Clara and her family.
Clara Johanna Monson was born on July 28, 1934 to George and Dorothea Marie (Willard) Luebbers in Geneva, Iowa. She graduated from Geneva High School class of 1952. On May 29, 1954, Clara was united in marriage to Herbert O. Monson in Geneva.
Clara loved to play golf and enjoyed quilt clubs where she belonged to several leagues and clubs while in Arkansas and Ames. She was also involved in the Iowa Falls-Alden Garden Club and hospital auxiliary. Clara especially enjoyed going on bus trips with groups whenever she could.
Clara Monson is survived by her sisters, Jo (Leo) DeVries and Janice (Ralph) Pagen and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert Monson; sister and brother-in-law, Agnes and Sam Biersner; brother and sister-in-law, Gerhard and Ruth Luebbers; brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Jessie and Marion Solyst and Genn Monson.