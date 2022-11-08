DOWS - Larry Montandon, 78, of Dows, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at his home. He will be laid to rest with a private family graveside inurnment at the Fairview Cemetery in Dows. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Larry and his family.
Larry Dean Montandon was born on July 26, 1944 to Harold and Arlene (Schroeder) Montandon in Iowa Falls. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School Class of 1962. In 1964 Larry enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served until 1967. He returned to Iowa Falls and married Di LaRue. They had two children and later divorced.
Larry worked for Farmland Foods in Iowa Falls, Denison and Omaha and later he worked for the post office in Omaha until he retired. He then moved back to Dows, where his mother lived.
Larry Montandon is survived by his fiancée, Verona Warnecke of 15 years; son, Brad Montandon of Nebraska; daughter, Brenda Buenrostro and three granddaughters: Shelby (Elliot), Tamara and Natalia; brother, Monty (Julie) Montandon; sister, Gloria (Bob) Chapman and uncle Mel (Josie) of Fort Dodge. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents and one nephew.