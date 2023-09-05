Moore, Raymond Bruce Nov. 17, 1924-Sept. 1, 2023

IOWA FALLS - Raymond Bruce Moore was born Nov.r 17, 1924, in Iowa Falls, and passed peacefully on Sept. 1, 2023 at Scenic Manor Care Center, Iowa Falls.
He was the third of four children to (Samuel) Ernest and Elva Loretta Moore. His education began in Bradford Elementary School. Before graduation from Iowa Falls High School in 1942, he was an active member in FFA, Duroc Breeders Association and the band. While attending Ellsworth College, he returned home to farm following the illness and death of his father in 1944. He also played softball on a local men’s team and basketball with an Iowa Falls independent league, including once for a fund raiser against the Harlem Globe Trotters. He also was a cast member in both Bradford and Alden community plays.
On Jan. 31, 1948, he married Joan Terese Fitzpatrick. Four years later in 1952, they moved from the Moore farm north of Bradford to a farm west of Alden. After 55 years of farming, he retired in 2000, but continued to live in the same place with his wife of 70 years.
Active both liturgically and socially in his church, Raymond served in numerous leadership positions as well as in other organizations. He was a member and president of the Iowa Falls Creamery Board and for 76 years had been an Iowa Falls Elk’s Club member. He was a charter member, president and treasurer of the Alden Lion’s Club and received the 1978-79 Lion of the Year award as well as honorary membership in two Alden High School organizations of FFA and FHA along with his wife, “Mrs. Moore”. Both were also recognized by Iowa State University Extension in connection with the International Farm Youth Exchange Program and with family recognition via engraved bricks in Iowa Falls and Alden as well as one for the farm.
Ray was known for his woodworking and welding skills, gardening expertise and his interest in collecting miniature farm toys, cars, airplanes, coins and enjoyed involvement with family and community projects.
His preference was to keep his obit short, “I was born, I lived and I died”. However, the family wishes to share that he was a great gift to them -- the kindest, most generous, patient, and humble man with a great sense of humor, and the most creative mind, until his last day.
Survivors include three daughters and one son: Anne (Maynard) Hogberg, Jeanne (Gary) Warning, all of Ames; Bruce (Kathy) Moore, Iowa Falls, and Martha (Dennis) Kuhlers, Marshalltown. Nine grandchildren: Mike (Kate) Hogberg, Emily (Scott) Smalley, Dave (Lisa) Warning, Katie Warning (Alex Harmon), John (Brynn) Moore, Kaitlyn (Quinn) Hoversten, Matt (Beth) Kuhlers, Megan (Jeff) Ratashak, Mark Kuhlers (Tanaia Babcock). There are also twenty great-grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Joan, in 2018; his parents; two sisters and a brother and their spouses.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 5-7 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. A Mass of celebration will be Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Williams, followed by the burial at St. Mark Cemetery in Iowa Falls.
Memorials may be given to St. Mary Church or Care Initiatives Hospice of Cedar Falls/Waterloo.