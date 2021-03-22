Morgan, Kenneth

ALDEN-Kenneth Morgan, 59, of Alden, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City. Private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to: Kenneth Morgan Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Kenneth Morgan was born June 15, 1961, to Eugene Ray Morgan and Colleen Clara Harding. Kenneth attended the Alden schools and graduated with the class of 1980. Kenneth’s nieces and nephews meant the world to him and he loved spending time with them.