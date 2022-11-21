ALDEN - Bonnie Morgan-Zingg, 63, of Alden, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Mary Greely Medical Center in Ames. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, at Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126. A time of visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until service time at Linn’s Funeral Home. Burial will be at Buckeye Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family: Bonnie Morgan-Zingg Memorial, C/O Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Bonnie Jean Morgan was born Aug. 4, 1959, to Eugene Ray and Colleen Clara (Harding) Morgan in Stockton, Calif. Bonnie attended Alden High School, graduating with the class of 1977. Bonnie was united in marriage to Clarence Zingg on Jan. 3, 1987, and they were married 30 years before divorcing. She worked as a bank teller, a pharmacy assistant and most recently she was the City Clerk of Buckeye.
Bonnie is survived by her brother Ray (Audra) Morgan of Alden; stepfather Don Bahr of Buckeye; ex-husband Clarence Zingg of Alden; nieces and nephews: Adam, Daniel, Melba, Angel, Ray Jr. and Serenity.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Eugene Morgan and Colleen Bahr; and brother Kenneth Morgan.