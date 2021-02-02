LIBERTY, MO.
Maxine Evelyn Mossman, 89, of Liberty, Missouri, and formerly of Owasa and Blairstown, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Funeral service will be Wednesday Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, with visitation at 12-1 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be at Northlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Cystic Fibrosis Lifestyle Foundation, 936 SW 1st Ave. #248, Miami, FL 33130. Email: info@cflf.org Web: calf.org
Maxine Evelyn Shaver was born on April 22, 1931, in Lee Township of Franklin County, Iowa, to Alva and Roxie Shaver.
She married Lawrence Eldon Mossman on Aug. 29, 1948. Their marriage was a beautiful partnership she treasured. Born and raised on Iowa farms, they made a great team. After a hard day’s work, you could often find them on the porch swing enjoying ice cream. They were known for working side by side; parenting, farming and even housework … all without keeping secrets or arguing. Thirty-five wonderful years of marriage ended with Lawrence’s death in 1983.
Maxine loved flowers, gardening, canning, bird watching and neighbor watching. She paid attention to everything and kept an immaculate home. She enjoyed the countryside, whether on a Sunday drive, chasing a wild goose or running off rabbit thieves. Maxine spoke softly and carried a big stick. An amazingly funny person, she often kept it hidden. She was known by grandchildren as a safe place, a great storyteller and always good for spoiling with popsicles. Maxine deeply loved her family and the Good Lord all the days of her life.
Maxine is survived by a son, Lawrence G. (Sandy) Mossman of Blairstown, Iowa; daughter, Nancy Koetting of Fulton, Missouri; daughter, Becky (Renner) Bryan of Liberty, Missouri; and a son, Charles (Diane) Mossman of Blairstown, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Mossman; her daughter, Mary Jane Mossman; and son in-law, James Koetting.
Maxine Evelyn Mossman, 89, of Liberty, Missouri, and formerly of Owasa and Blairstown, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Funeral service will be Wednesday Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, with visitation at 12-1 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be at Northlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Cystic Fibrosis Lifestyle Foundation, 936 SW 1st Ave. #248, Miami, FL 33130. Email: info@cflf.org Web: calf.org
Maxine Evelyn Shaver was born on April 22, 1931, in Lee Township of Franklin County, Iowa, to Alva and Roxie Shaver.
She married Lawrence Eldon Mossman on Aug. 29, 1948. Their marriage was a beautiful partnership she treasured. Born and raised on Iowa farms, they made a great team. After a hard day’s work, you could often find them on the porch swing enjoying ice cream. They were known for working side by side; parenting, farming and even housework … all without keeping secrets or arguing. Thirty-five wonderful years of marriage ended with Lawrence’s death in 1983.
Maxine loved flowers, gardening, canning, bird watching and neighbor watching. She paid attention to everything and kept an immaculate home. She enjoyed the countryside, whether on a Sunday drive, chasing a wild goose or running off rabbit thieves. Maxine spoke softly and carried a big stick. An amazingly funny person, she often kept it hidden. She was known by grandchildren as a safe place, a great storyteller and always good for spoiling with popsicles. Maxine deeply loved her family and the Good Lord all the days of her life.
Maxine is survived by a son, Lawrence G. (Sandy) Mossman of Blairstown, Iowa; daughter, Nancy Koetting of Fulton, Missouri; daughter, Becky (Renner) Bryan of Liberty, Missouri; and a son, Charles (Diane) Mossman of Blairstown, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Mossman; her daughter, Mary Jane Mossman; and son in-law, James Koetting.