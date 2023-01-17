IOWA FALLS - Pam Mott, 65, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest at a later date at the Alden Cemetery. A celebration will follow the visitation at the Iowa Falls Moose Lodge. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Pam and her family.
Pamela “Pam” Mott was born on July 25, 1957, the daughter of Delores May Holland in Grinnell. Pam graduated from Grinnell Community High School in 1975, then moved to Iowa Falls to attend Ellsworth Community College.
On Sept. 5, 1981 Pam was united in marriage to Craig Eldon Mott at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alden. Craig passed away in 2013.
Pam started working with West Marc Cable on April 6, 1983, the cable business name changed to TCI Cable, then to AT&T. In April 2001 it changed to Mediacom. Pam was a lead customer sales and service rep at the Iowa Falls location front counter. Her knowledge and passion for her job earned her the respect of so many at Mediacom. Pam was the “go-to lady”. Mediacom wasn’t just a job to her. She often made it her mission to set the record straight and communicate what she could to resolve any customer concerns. Pam wasn’t just a co-worker; she was extended family at Mediacom for 40 years.
Pam was a true devoted Hawkeye fan. She enjoyed everything Hawkeyes and bled the black and gold. She loved springtime to plant flowers and every holiday, especially Christmas and had décor for them all. The only other love that came before everything else was for her daughter Mandy and her husband David and her grandchildren, Tristan and Caleigh. They were her entire world along with her dog Sweetie. She became a great-grandma October 2021 and even with her health struggles, she made sure her love was known for her precious Delilah. Pam was a fighter and true warrior. She loved her family like no other.
Pam was a member of the Grinnell Eagles, Elks Lodge, Iowa Falls Moose Lodge, National I Club and North Central I Club, which Pam received volunteer of the year in 2008. One of her greatest honors of achievement.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include her daughter, Mandy (David) Romine of Iowa Falls; grandchildren, Tristan and Caleigh and great-granddaughter, Delilah Jean; sisters: Cindy (Bill) Downs, Jo Carlton, Kim Johnson and Kris (Scott) Sieck; sister-in-law, Vergilee Mott; aunt, Donna Holland and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Mott; her parents; her grandparents; mother- and father-in-law; sister, Kay; brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Kristina Mott; brothers-in-law, Tim and Ted Mott and great nephew, Mason Sieck.
Cards of sympathy may be sent to Mandy Romine at 220 Moorehead Ave. Iowa Falls, IA 50126.