SPLENDORA, TEXAS - Charles J. Mulford passed away on April 27, 2020, at home in Splendora, Texas, due to nodular melanoma cancer. Chuck was born and raised in Iowa Falls, Iowa. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1963 and enrolled at Ellsworth Community College. While a student at Ellsworth he was starting offensive guard for the Panthers and pitched for the baseball team.
He was in the Navy for four years (October 1968-May 1972) and served two deployments in Vietnam. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Upon discharge from the Navy, Chuck enrolled at Iowa State and graduated with honors in 1975. He was a research fisheries biologist for the State of Texas for 10 years and then became business manager for Baroid Bioassay Lab, a Halliburton Company.