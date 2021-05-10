Mutschler, Deborah J.

ACKLEY - Deborah J. Mutschler, 68, of Ackley, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Peter's U.C.C. in rural Geneva with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton. Memorials may be directed to the family or mailed to Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 615, Hampton, IA 50441.
Deborah Jo was born on March 18, 1953, in Hampton, Iowa, to Wilbur and Elaine (Schmitt) Behn. She graduated from Hampton High School. On Nov. 27, 1971, Deb was united in marriage to Ken Mutschler in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton. She was a homemaker and farm wife for nearly 50 years. She was an excellent cook who was famous for her scotcheroos.