ACKLEY - Nancy Boelman, 61, of Ackley, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center. A memorial visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, with a short time of remembrance and prayer at 6 p.m. at the Woodley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider giving memorials in the form of a random act of kindness in Nancy's honor, per her wishes. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Nancy and her family.
Nancy Jo (Hartema) Boelman was born Aug. 5, 1958, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. She was the only child of Laurence and Carelyn (Harken) Hartema. Many times, she would hear people ask her dad if he was ready for more kids. His reply would be, “We stopped at perfection!” (And with that response is where Nancy learned her infamous rolling of her eyes and saying “Oh forever more!”)