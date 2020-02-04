IOWA FALLS
Kermit Fredrick Neubauer, 96, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 313 Lee Lane, Iowa Falls. There will be a time of visitation at the church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls. The Linn’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. For those who aren't able to attend the service, cards and/or memorials may be directed to: Kermit Neubauer Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Kermit Fredrick Neubauer was born Aug. 26, 1923, in Radcliffe, Iowa, to Frederick Henry Herman Neubauer and Erna Hulda Caroline (Ziebell) Neubauer. He attended the Iowa Falls Community School District, graduating in 1939 as a 16-year-old. Kermit served in the United States Army Air Corps from September 1943 until June 1945, earning the Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters and the Distinguished Flying Cross. Kermit was united in marriage to Evelyn Joyce Kinney at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls on Nov. 1, 1952. During his life, he was a farmer and cattleman. Kermit and Evelyn were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls, where Kermit served as an elder and congregation chairman. Fishing trips to Canada and scouting the cattle of ranching friends in Montana were two of his favorite activities. He was an avid member of the Iowa Numismatic Association (coin collecting) and a life member of the Distinguished Flying Cross Association. In his younger years, Kermit was well-known for his prowess as a superb pitcher in fast-pitch softball. He was a devoted family man. His grandchildren and his great-grandchildren, in particular, were the joys of his life. In addition, Kermit was a God-fearing Christian with a strong and determined faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Kermit Fredrick Neubauer is survived by his son: Kirk F. (Patricia) Neubauer of Decorah, Iowa; three grandchildren: Ellie (Robert) Kuennen of Decorah, Evan (Andrea) Neubauer of Decorah, Owen Neubauer of St. Paul, Minnesota; and three great-grandchildren: Evelyn and Josephine Kuennen and Tyson Neubauer.
Kermit Neubauer was preceded in death by his parents: Frederick and Erna Neubauer; and three sisters: Fern Tidman, Geneva Hayden and Garnet Schermer.
