IOWA FALLS-Florence Neuendorf, 93, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital Iowa Falls. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Linn’s Funeral Home. The Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is helping the family with arrangements, and further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to Florence Neuendorf Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.