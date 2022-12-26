HUBBARD - Karen Nichols, age 66, of Hubbard, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Burial will take place in the Hubbard Cemetery. For more information and online condolences go to, www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Karen and her family.
Karen Lynn Nichols was born July 13, 1956, in Iowa Falls. She was the daughter of Harold Orville Zorn and Helen Ethel (Lambdin) Zorn. She received her education by attending and graduating from Iowa Falls Community School in 1974.
On Nov. 23, 1974, she was married to Stephen Mersman, and to this union they had two children, Jamie Lee and Jeremy Joseph. They were later divorced.
On July 12, 1985, she was united in marriage to Royce L. Nichols of Hubbard, where they lived and were married for 26 years until Royce’s passing in 2011.
Karen previously worked at Riverside Book & Bible, Boyt’s, Ellsworth Hospital, Bateman’s Food Center, Fareway, Brannen’s Food Center and Hometown Foods before retiring in August of 2022.
Karen was baptized and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. After moving to Hubbard, she attended Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard.
She loved playing with her grandchildren, going to all their sports and school activities, camping, baking, painting and collecting Precious Moments figurines. She also loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. Karen will always be remembered in the Hubbard community for her homemade potato salad.
Survivors include one daughter Jamie Corbin of Iowa Falls; four grandchildren: Tiffany Mersman of Ackley, Riley Corbin of Nevada, Kolbie Smuck of Iowa Falls and Payton Mersman of Minnesota; one brother Vic Zorn and his wife Mary of Williams; one sister Peg VanDenBrink and husband Gary of Iowa Falls; one brother-in-law Kenny and his wife Sue Nichols of Hubbard; along with many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband Royce, son Jeremy Mersman, mother Helen, father Harold and one niece.