Nieuwendorp, Lorae Joan (Ingalls)

IOWA FALLS - Lorae Nieuwendorp, 86, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Ashbrook Assisted Living in Iowa Falls. Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 5, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Lorae and her family.
Lorae Joan (Ingalls) Nieuwendorp was born on Dec. 14, 1935, to Vernon and Carrie (Diekevers) Ingalls in Rock Rapids. Lorae graduated from Sheldon High School and then attended Ellsworth Community College. In December 1954, Lorae was united in marriage to Robert Shane at the Methodist Church in Sheldon. The couple later divorced. Lorae kept busy as a full-time mother, attending all her children’s school activities and working as a medication aide. In October 1986, Lorae married Harold Wilson at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. He passed away in January 2000.