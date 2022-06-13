Norem, Carol Gene

Carol Norem, 85, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the River's Edge Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest with firefighter honor guard and a final page at the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, June 16, at the church. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Carol and his family.
Carol Gene Norem was born in Ellsworth to Clarence and Edith Norem on May 1, 1937. He was married to Ruth Knapp on Dec. 30, 1976. They were blessed with five children. Carol was a resident of Iowa Falls for 67 years. He joined the Iowa Falls Volunteer Fire Department in 1975; he was proud to be on the fire department to support his community. He served 40 years as a firefighter.