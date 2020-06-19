FARMINGTON, MO.
Minnie Norem, 87, formerly of Radcliffe, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Farmington, Missouri. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Radcliffe Cemetery in Radcliffe. Please bring your lawn chair. A flowing visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at the Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe. Please respect social distancing guidelines. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com
Minnie Luella (Trende) Norem was born in Radcliffe, Iowa, on Feb. 10, 1933, to the late Walter Charles and Josie Mae (Ellison) Trende, the third of five sisters who grew up on a farm north of Radcliffe and remained close friends throughout their lives.
Before moving to Farmington to be closer to her son, Minnie lived for much of her life in Radcliffe, and was a life-long member of St. John’s United Methodist Church. She also lived in Iowa Falls, Iowa, retiring after a long career at Boyt’s Manufacturing and the Friendship Club, as well as Ames, Iowa. She made friends and helped others wherever she was. She loved to play card games, especially rummy and cribbage. It was to her never-ending dismay that she played cribbage for over 80 years, yet never had a perfect hand dealt to her. Quilting, knitting and cross stitching were favorite pastimes, and she was incredibly generous in gifting her artwork to others.
In addition to her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, Selmer Ole Norem in 1988; her son, Bradley Norem; and two sisters, Wilma Trende and Zuella Swartzendruber. Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca (Donovan) Nibe of Albia, Iowa; son, Loyal Palmateer of Royal, Arkansas; son, Eric (Karen) Norem of Farmington, Missouri; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; as well as two sisters, Vera (Paul) Valde of North Liberty, Iowa, and Myra (Russell) Phillips of Joplin, Missouri.
