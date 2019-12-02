Norman Arthur Card Jr., 84, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Heritage Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the St. Marks Catholic Church. A Rosary will be at 4:30 p.m. and visitation from 5-7 Wednesday at Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls.
Norman A. Card was born Nov. 11, 1935, at Parkersburg, Iowa, the son of Norman A. Card Sr. and Agnes Lamb Card. He graduated from Parkersburg High School with the Class of 1952. He attended Ellsworth Community College for two years and then joined the United States Army, serving at the Headquarters Company Troop Command, Ft. Knox, Kentucky. On Dec. 27, 1958, he was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Tordorff. To this union two children were born, Michelle and Michael. He was employed at Farmland Foods and Riverside Book and Bible. He was a member of St. Marks Catholic Church.