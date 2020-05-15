CONRAD - Norman "Norm" Gorder, 74, of Conrad, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center. A private family liturgy will be held Tuesday, May 19. Arrangements are entrusted to the Conrad Chapel of the Anderson Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Norm was born Jan. 18, 1946, to Dale and Mary (Lowery) Gorder in Hampton, Iowa. He served his country in the United States Navy. Norm was united in marriage to Sue Kucera on Dec. 9, 1972, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Clutier, Iowa. Norm was employed with Burke in Nevada, Iowa, as a regional pizza salesman. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marshalltown and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Conrad American Legion. Norm enjoyed fun trips to Mexico with the Burke family. Norm also loved trips to the Glacier, Tetons, Yellowstone, Smokey Mountains, Mackena Island and Duluth, Minnesota. He loved to take car rides in his hot rods. Norm was often seen at the Casey’s Coffee Club. He volunteered on countless community projects, and never met a stranger. Norm was very supportive of his kids and grandkids, attending every one of their sporting events.