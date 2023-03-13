CLARENCE - Margery Ann Norton, 94, of Clarence and formerly of Lowden, passed away on March 9, 2023 at the Clarence Assisted Living Center. Visitation will be held at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence on Friday, March 17, from 5-7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Sac City, Iowa.
Margery was born June 2, 1928 in Sac City, Iowa to Harry and Myrtle Young Graham. She was married to William B. Norton from 1951-1971.
Margery graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1946 where she played the clarinet and basketball and then attended and graduated from the Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in 1949. She was the pediatric head nurse at the Blank Methodist Hospital in Des Moines for years and is credited with starting the Public Health Nursing Program in Cedar County. Her career with the Cedar County Health Department spanned 27 years from 1966 until 1993. Margery truly enjoyed working with her patients and their families and had many harrowing stories of trying to reach her patients, driving on Iowa’s rural winter roads! She loved to read, watch Iowa Hawkeye Sports, and in her earlier years gardening.
Survivors include her children: Brad (Liz) Norton of Denver, Colo. and Marla (Alain) Norton-Taylon of Omaha, Neb.; stepson William (Georgann) Norton, Jr. of Kansas City, Kan.; grandchildren: Rachelle, Chris, Nathan, Jared, Madelynn, and Meredith; and her sweet nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Denise; one brother and one sister.
Margery’s family would like to thank the Clarence Assisted Living Center for the wonderful care given to Margery over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Clarence Assisted Living center.
