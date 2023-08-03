Indianapolis, Ind. - Martin James O’Donnell, scientist, teacher, reader, photographer, genealogist, and traveler, died Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Indianapolis at the age of 77 after a long struggle with cancer. He was Chancellor’s Professor Emeritus at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis, where he had taught in the Department of Chemistry since 1975. Marty died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones.
Born in 1946 in Williams, Iowa and a 1964 graduate of Northeast Hamilton High School Marty loved summer baseball, fresh bread with cold butter, old movies, and classical music, for which he had an encyclopedic memory. His work in science took him all over the world, often with a camera in hand, including trips to the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, Poland, Japan, Kenya, and Rwanda. Specializing in the field of organic chemistry, he devoted equal attention to teaching and research, earning distinctions including IUPUI’s Chancellor’s Award and the President’s Award for Distinguished Teaching.
Last year Marty celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Kitty, who survives him, along with his three children: Patrick, Michael, and Kathleen (Odinga); six grandchildren; sister Jane (Williams HS – 1957); brother Jim (NEH HS – 1969), and his brother’s two children, Kel and Audre.
Arrangements are provided by Flanner Buchanan of Broad Ripple, and a memorial service will be held at Meridian Street United Methodist Church, Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m., with a calling beforehand at 1 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Tendercare Home Health or Paradigm Hospice, Indianapolis, Ind.