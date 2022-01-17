IOWA FALLS - Mary Oelmann, 81, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the Hansen Family Hospital. A private family burial will take place at Union Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Mary was born April 12, 1940, in rural Iowa Falls to Theodore and Dorothy (Reed) Hogendorn. In 1957, she married Robert Oelmann at Hampton. She attended Iowa Falls High School and Ellsworth Community College. She was employed at Iowa Falls Machine Works, Inc. and Welden Steam Generators, Inc.