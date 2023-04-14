ALDEN - Rosemary Olsen, 91, of Alden, Iowa passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023, at Bethany Life, in Story City, Iowa. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial in the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Rosemary was born in St. Paul, Neb., on Oct. 16, 1931, to Clarence and Marie (Stout) O’Hare. On Nov. 28, 1953, she was united in marriage with Marlyn K. Olsen. They were blessed with one son and five daughters. Before her marriage, Rosemary worked as an operator for the telephone company. After her marriage, she took care of the home, helping with the farm and being involved in all the family’s activities. Later in her life, she worked at the Alden Library and at Heritage Care Center. She thoroughly enjoyed working with children in childcare, pre-school and story hour, and always loved the things they came up with. In her retirement she enjoyed her coffee times with friends and spending time with her family but most especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering at the church’s thrift store. She was a member of St Mark’s Catholic Church, Alden Women’s Study Club, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Rosemary is survived by her son Michael (Janet) Olsen of Greeley, Colo.; and daughters: Marla (Randy) Hill, of Eagle Grove, Mary Jo (Jerry) Pommrehn of Alden, Judy (Bud) McPhail of Cedar Rapids, Diane (John) Bost of San Antonio, Texas; and Jane (Jeff) Bryan of West Des Moines; grandchildren: Garan (Stephen) Weilnau of Greeley, Colo.; Brent Olsen of Humboldt; Kirstie (Brian) Opiekun of Urbandale; Travis Bost of San Antonio, Texas; Chad (Janie Magner) Pommrehn of Johnston; Christy Pommrehn of Iowa City; Alanna Hill of Denver, Colo.; Alexandria (Daniel) Nguyen of Ankeny; Nohl McPhail of Winter Haven, Fla; great-grandchildren: Devin Weilnau, Powers Weilnau, Reese Weilnau, Ryne Olsen, Tegan Weilnau, baby girl Opiekun, who will be here any day; and Willow Jane Pommrehn, who will be arriving in September; great-great-grandchildren: Mica Weilnau and Nyx Weilnau; sister-in-law Mary Lou Olsen of Baldwin, Mo.;, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlyn K. Olsen, her parents Clarence and Marie O’Hare, sister Alice-Ann (Robert) Off, brothers William (Carole) O’Hare, and Robert (Pamela) O’Hare, sisters-in-law Ardele (Joseph) Packard and Elva Olsen, and brother-in-law Glen Olsen.