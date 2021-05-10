IOWA FALLS—Jerry L. O'Malia, 83, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home in Iowa Falls. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Surls Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Iowa Falls.
Jerry was born in Iowa Falls, Iowa, on March 3, 1938, to Bernie and Juanita (Shafer) O’Malia. He attended the Iowa Falls schools graduating with the class of 1956. Jerry joined the U.S. Army following graduation. He served in several U.S. Army Posts as well as Germany, Korea and Vietnam during the war, where he was awarded the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service, as well as many other various awards. He remained active duty for 26.5 years, retiring in 1982 as a Sergeant Major. After retirement from the U.S. Army, he worked at Des Moines Area Community College for 14 years until retiring from there in 2006.