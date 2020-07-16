HUBBARD
Donald Lee Ostrander, 52, of Hubbard, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home in Hubbard. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donald was the youngest son of Ralph and Joyce (Steen) Ostrander. He was born Sept. 25, 1967, in Dubuque. He attended schools in Allison, Dumont and Ackley. Donald worked as a supervisor at Countyline Engineering of Iowa Falls for many years before his health took a turn for the worse. Donald enjoyed fishing and camping and it was there he was the happiest.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Christine; and his brother, James. He is survived by a sister, Cindy (Warren) Oelmann of Austinville; a brother, Dan (Kim) Ostrander of New Providence; several nieces and nephews; his aunts; and one uncle.
Memorials may be sent to the family in care of Cindy Oelmann.
