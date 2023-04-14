IOWA FALLS - Carol Palmateer, 82, of Iowa Falls formally of Alden, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Eldora Specialty Care surrounded by family. Services will be held April 22, 2023 12 p.m. at Adams Celebration of Life with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown to follow. Following burial, the family will hold a luncheon at Adams Celebration of life. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.
Carol was born Jan 18, 1941, to Leo and Dorthy (Yahn) Smith in Alden. She lived in many different places in her lifetime but always called Alden her home.
Friends and family that were close to Carol knew that she had a love for dancing and music of all kinds. She also enjoyed collecting dragons and tea pots. In fact, she had so many dragons collected every person in her family was able to have one in memory of Carol.
Those left to cherish her memory are children, Loyal Palmateer, Steven Palmateer, Shelley Bergquist and Sherry Ramirez; 23 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.
Proceeded in death are Carol’s sisters, Ruth (Dick) Larson and Gladys Berkley; brother, Walt (Joanne) Smith; and grandson, Michael Palmateer.
Memorials can be sent to the family at Adams Celebration of Life, 25631 Co Hwy D35 Iowa Falls, IA 50126.