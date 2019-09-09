IOWA FALLS - Patricia Lucille Sayre, 80, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Heritage Care Center. Pat was born in Iowa Falls on April 4, 1939, to Reginald and Dorothy (Williams) Stuart. She graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1957. One week later, on June 1, 1957, she was united in marriage to Ivan LaVearn Sayre. To that union, four children were born: Randy, Tandy, Wendy and Jody.
Pat was baptized Jan. 28, 1951, as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was a life-long member of the Iowa Falls congregation, donating many hours to sharing Bible truths with others. Pat had a love of God’s creation, but was especially known for her love of cats.