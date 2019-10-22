CEDAR FALLS - Patrick “P.J.” Heller Jr., 43, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Steamboat Rock, passed away at his home in Cedar Falls. A memorial visitation was held Monday, Oct. 21, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Steamboat Rock Cemetery at a later date. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for the family.
Patrick Alan Heller Jr. (P.J.) was born Dec. 2, 1975, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Patrick Alan and Janet Lee (Luiken) Heller. He graduated from Wellsburg-Steamboat Rock High School. P.J worked for Pizza Hut delivery for over 12 years.