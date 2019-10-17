CEDAR FALLS—Patrick “P.J.” Heller Jr., 43, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Steamboat Rock, passed away at his home in Cedar Falls. Arrangements are pending with the Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
