RADCLIFFE—Paul Gummert, 87, of Radcliffe, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Bethany Life Communities. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Burial will take place in the Radcliffe Cemetery. A flowing visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is taking care of Paul and his family. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Wearing a mask is suggested and social distancing guidelines be followed at both functions.