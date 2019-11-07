IOWA FALLS—Paul W. “Bill” Henson, 75, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. Arrangements are pending with the Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
