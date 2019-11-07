IOWA FALLS - Paul W. “Bill” Henson, 75, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest with a graveside inurnment and military honors at the Union Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Bill and his family.
Paul William “Bill” Henson was born April 12, 1944, to George W. Davis, Jr. and Velma Underwood in Wickenburg, Arizona. His father passed away one month after his birth. Velma married Harold Henson and Bill was adopted. They moved to Phoenix when he was a teenager and he lettered all four years of high school. Bill was a high jumper at 6’5 and participated in four different sports: basketball, football, baseball and track. Bill was a hard worker and his dad would farm him out for different jobs every summer. He rodeoed, picked lettuce and even drove cattle from the Grand Canyon to Phoenix on a horse. He went on to eventually get his master’s degree at Arizona State University, Bill was a die-hard fan all his life. Uncle Sam drafted him into the Navy, and he spent two tours in Vietnam in the jungle with the Marines. He was shot four times and received the Purple Heart. After that, Bill joined the Army and served another tour in Vietnam, plus two tours in Korea. He honorably served 23 years in the military, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a colorful person with lots of life experiences. He previously owned his own construction company and managed two Best Buy Stores, one in Phoenix and two in St. Louis.