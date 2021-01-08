IOWA FALLS
Sherrill Payton, 80, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home. No services are planned at this time. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Sherrill and her family.
Sherrill Lynn (Newton) Payton was born April 1, 1940, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to John Ross and Helen Marie (Hanson) Newton. Sherrill attended Iowa Falls Community School. After attending college, she became a bookkeeper for Caterpillar Industries for many years. When Sherrill was not working, she enjoyed traveling, boating and spending time with family and friends.
Sherrill Payton is survived by her brother, John Newton of Iowa Falls, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husbands: John Stotser, Edwin Smith and Virgil Payton.
