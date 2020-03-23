IOWA FALLS
William Joseph Pearce, 82, of Iowa Falls, passed away March 21, 2020, at the Eldora Specialty Care Nursing Home in Eldora. There will be a private prayer service held, and after restrictions are lifted due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a public Mass service for William. The Linn’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, cards and/or memorials may be directed to: William Pearce Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
William Joseph Pearce was born June 3, 1937, in Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey, to Herbert LeRoy and Helen Henrietta (Falardeau) Pearce. He was the sixth of 10 children. In his younger years he worked in the film industry in New York City, splicing films together, where he got to meet some famous actors. When he lived in New York City he was married to Edna Pearce, and to this union, one child was born: Adam Pearce; they were later divorced. Afterwards, he spent most of his life working in the food industry as a manager. On Jan. 28, 1972, he was united in marriage to Sharon Lee Scott, and to this union two children were born: Norma and William. He eventually started working as a food manager at Circus World, Florida. After Circus World closed, he worked as a steward and night manager for a large hotel chain. He ended his working life at the age of 70, after working his last five years in merchandise at Disney World. He loved his family, and enjoyed baseball ever since he was a young child. His favorite color was blue, and favorite number was three. He loved cooking, especially grilling outside. He also loved Lionel Trains and would set them up under the Christmas tree every year. He is finally at peace after suffering with vascular dementia for several years. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
William Joseph Pearce is survived by his wife: Sharon Lee Pearce of Iowa Falls; three children: Adam (Wendi) Pearce of New York City, New York, Norma (Dave) Miller of Iowa Falls, and William S. (Jessica) Pearce of Poteau, Oklahoma; six grandchildren; four siblings: Suzie Weeden of Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey, Anna Kelly of Bradley Beach, New Jersey, Sandra (Thomas) Sanborn of Lyles, Tennessee, and Gary (Judy) Pearce of The Villages, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. William Pearce was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Helen Pearce; and five brothers and sisters: William Pearce (in infancy), Donald Pearce, Herbert Pearce, Norma Fraser, and Yulah Eloe.
