IOWA FALLS—William Joseph Pearce, 82, of Iowa Falls, passed away March 21, 2020, at the Eldora Specialty Care Nursing Home in Eldora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 415 Main St., Iowa Falls. Military Honors will be provided by Hyman-Peavey American Legion Post #188, Iowa Falls. The Linn’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. More information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, cards and/or memorials may be directed to: William Pearce Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.