RADCLIFFE - Larry Pearson, 63, of Radcliffe, was found dead in his home on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, at the St. John's United Methodist Church in Radcliffe. A time for lunch and fellowship will follow at the American Legion Post #317 in Radcliffe.
A graveside committal service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon at the Bondurant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for charities to be determined at a later date.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for Larry and his family.
Larry Glen Pearson was born on Oct. 13, 1959 in Hampton. He was the youngest of three boys born to Glen and Barbara (Justice) Pearson.
The family moved to Idaho for a few years before settling in Ankeny in 1966. He graduated from Ankeny High School with the class of 1978. After high school, he started working for Dee Zee Manufacturing in Des Moines and then on to Putco Manufacturing in Story City.
On Sept. 10, 1994, Larry was united in marriage to Tracey Clausi in Des Moines.
In 1996, Larry and Tracey moved to Radcliffe. Larry started his Pearson Metal Art business in Radcliffe in 2007. He had an incredible artistic ability, and his metal art is all over the world.
Those thankful for having shared his life include his daughter Richele Pearson of Des Moines, one brother Roger (Kate) Pearson of Polk City, along with many other relatives.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Dennis Pearson.
