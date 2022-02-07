IOWA FALLS - Cynthia Bernedette Peet, 76, passed away quietly in her sleep on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be mailed to Tracey Jennings, PO Box 115, Britt, IA 50423. Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Cynthia was born on July 20, 1945, to Mike and Marilyn (Goodell) Ward in Iowa Falls. Cynthia shared a close bond with her sisters, Charlotte Drake of Hubbard, Fran Burns of Alden, Pamela Ward of Ogden and Julie Ward of Minneapolis, Minn., cherishing holidays and traditions with all.