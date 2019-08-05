ELDORA - Peggy Ann Rosburg Anderson, 59, of Eldora, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at a friend’s home in Eldora, after losing her fight with cancer. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps-Chapel in Eldora. Burial will follow at Eldora City Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Peggy requested her guests wear informal clothing to her services. Condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Peggy was born on Jan. 13, 1960, in Eldora, to her parents Arlo and Patsy (Clemons) Rosburg. She attended school in Eldora and then moved to southwest Iowa in 1982. She was married to Bud Anderson for 27 years until Bud passed away in 2009. Peggy later moved to New Providence and recently to Eldora.