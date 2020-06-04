PEORIA, ILL.- Penny Jo Smith, 67, of Peoria, Illinois, formerly of Iowa Falls, died on May 31, 2020, due to early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born to Carol and Dale Smith in Iowa Falls, Iowa, on Oct. 13, 1952. Her grandparents were Joe and Esther Waggoner and Louis and Esther Smith, all of Iowa Falls. Penny grew up in Iowa Falls and Marshalltown where she graduated from high school in 1971. The highlight of her school days was the MHS band trip to the Rose Bowl Parade. Penny attended MCC and embarked on a career in business as an administrative assistant. She moved to Minneapolis where she lived and worked happily. During this time, she spent a year working in Vienna, Austria, for Grace Mission. Wanting to be closer to family she moved to Illinois in 1989. She enjoyed working for Keystone Steel and Wire in sales and benefits administration. Penny was a member of Bethany Baptist Church where she played baritone in the band. She loved to read, take pictures, ride her bike, watch movies and spend time with her nieces and nephews. She was happiest when she had a dog. In 2013 she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s Disease. She faced this diagnosis with courage, faith and humor.
Penny was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Dale Smith, and a brother, Brian Smith. She is survived by her mother, Carol Smith of Peoria, Illinois; brother, Brad (Lisa) Smith of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters, Candy (Tom Hiett) Smith of Monmouth, Illinois, and Wendy (Mike) Monahan of Peoria, Illinois; 11 nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and -nephews; her uncle, Roger (May) Waggoner of Lafayette, Louisiana; and numerous loving cousins. No formal service is planned at this time. Interment of ashes will be later in Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Memorials can be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines home in Peoria, in Penny’s honor. Online condolences may be made at www.peoriafuneral.com.