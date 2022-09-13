Brent A. Peters, 79, longtime resident of Iowa Falls left this earth to go to his eternal home on Sept. 11, 2022. As Brent was a very humble man, his wishes were that there be no formal service, only a private family graveside service. Memorials and donations may be made in Brent's name to the Greenbelt Humane Society, 319 River Street, Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Brent was born on March 26, 1943 in Swaledale to Lois (Thomas) and Ray Peters. Brent graduated from Rockwell-Swaledale school. After graduating from high school, Brent attended and graduated from NIACC. He continued his education at the University of Northern Iowa, proudly graduating and receiving his teaching certificate. He accomplished his goal to follow in his mother's footsteps and to become a teacher. Brent started his teaching career in Klemme and spent the remainder of his teaching career at Iowa falls high school teaching business and accounting courses along with coaching until his retirement. Brent was known for his love of teaching and more so for his love and mentoring of his students in education and life.
Brent remained a bachelor and was always looking to befriend others, giving love and kindness to everyone he met. His motto in life was "Kindness Matters."
To thank Brent for his giving of kindness, the residents of Iowa Falls started a school scholarship fund in Brent's name, the Brent Peters Kindness Scholarship. Donations to this scholarship were from friends, former students and others and will be given to two high school students per year and for future years to come. Brent was both honored and humbled by the recognition and outpouring of the community for this scholarship.
Brent enjoyed his hobby of antiques, being with family and most of all his love for his kitties that he adopted. Brent always had a smile on his face and a sack of candy to give some to everyone. He was a dedicated Christian and church attendee.
Brent is survived by his twin sister, Barbara Montgomery; his brothers: Lynn (Kay) Peters and Paul (Sheri) Peters; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Brent will be welcomed to his eternal home by his parents Ray and Lois Peters, both paternal and maternal grandparents, brother-in-law J'ay Montgomery, nephew Larry Easter; and several aunts and uncles.
Brent's motto in life was "Kindness Matters" of which he lived his entire life. Please carry this kindness forward.
Love You Brent.